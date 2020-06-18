UrduPoint.com
Suicide Incidents Rising In Indian Troops In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:14 PM

Suicide incidents rising in Indian troops in IOK

An officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide in Pulwama district, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :An officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide in Pulwama district, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The CRPF officer identified as ASI Moti Ram of 178 Battalion ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Awantipora area of the district, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Public Relations Officer CRPF, Junaid Khan, confirmed the incident saying they were investigating under what circumstances the trooper had killed himself.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 455 since January 2007.

