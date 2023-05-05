Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the G-20 countries to avoid participating in the group's upcoming event being hosted in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In a letter addressed to the Islamabad-based ambassadors of G-20 nations to Pakistan, the AJK president, while highlighting the worsening political and human rights situation in IIOJK said that Indian nefarious designs behind holding a meeting of the G-20 countries in Srinagar was to deflect world attention away from the real issue of Kashmir.

He said that India continues to violate human rights on a large scale in the troubled region that happens to be an internationally recognized disputed territory.

"By organizing the G-20 Summit events in Srinagar and Leh, India wants to hoodwink the international community and create a false notion that all is well in Kashmir", he said.

The president pointed out that the picture being presented of IIOJK by New Delhi was quite different from the ground reality.

Referring to the dire situation in the restive region, Barrister Chaudhry said that IIOJK was still reeling under relentless oppression, barbarism and brutality of the Indian occupation forces. Drawing the G-20 nations' attention towards the disputed nature of IIOJK.

The president said that India, which has forcibly occupied the territory and held its people hostage by the dint of force, has no right whatsoever to organize G-20 conference in the disputed area.

Terming Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, the president said that the issue of Kashmir was still pending on the UN agenda. He said that the situation in the region has further deteriorated since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status.

He said that Indian occupation forces deployed in length and breadth of the territory have made life difficult for the Kashmiri people and were violating human rights there on a large scale.

He said that essential fundamental freedoms, including the people's right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the right to peaceful protest and assembly remained largely suppressed in the region.

He said that legitimate political voices have been suppressed as prominent Hurriyat leaders, rights defenders and civil society activists have been jailed under trumped-up charges by the occupation authorities.

He said that under the given circumstances, G-20 nations should realize the Indian motives behind the move and refrain from participating in the group's upcoming event being hosted in IIOJK.