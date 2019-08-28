Sultan urges world community to play role in ending 24-day long curfew in IoJ&K

Former AJK Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday urged the international community to play their due role in ending the 24-day long curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Former AJK Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday urged the international community to play their due role in ending the 24-day long curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Addressing a news conference after his interaction with diplomats of various countries, he said "The people of Occupied Kashmir are facing shortage of essential items, including food, medicines and other commodities it is the obligation of international community to play their due role for lifting of over three weeks long curfew to end their miseries." During the meeting, he said, all the diplomats were apprised about day-by-day deteriorating situation in the Occupied Kashmir and massive human rights violations being committed by Indian forces there.

Indian forces' atrocities in the held Kashmir would encourage the non-state actors, he said, added that no-state actors could only be tackled by resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully, as per the aspiration of Kashmirs and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He said international community must realize that Pakistan and India were nuclear states and war between the two countries would bring a devastation for the whole world.

He said people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir were not recognizing Line of Control as border and there was unanimity among both sides of the Kashmirs to demolish it like the "Berlin Wall".

PTI president said all the political parties in Kashmir and Pakistan were united and desiring to settle the issue through peaceful means. "We do not want war with India, but if imposed, we have the right to respond with full force," he added.

Sultan Mehmood also apprised the media, that he was undertaking visits to various countries from Thursday with an aim to highlight human rights violations in IoJ&K and inform the world community about the situation emerged after the Indian's government August 5 action.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for discussing current situation of Kashmir with various world leaders and said "We are thankful to the government of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in an effective way."He said due to efforts of the government, the UNSC held discussion on the Kashmir after a lapse of 50 years.