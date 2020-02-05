Sun City Grammer School observes Kashmir solidarity day

In connection with Kashmir solidarity day, a rally was taken out by the Sun City Grammer High School journalist colony on Feb 05 (Wednesday) here at Press Club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with Kashmir solidarity day, a rally was taken out by the Sun City Grammer High School journalist colony on Feb 05 (Wednesday) here at Press Club.

A large number of teachers and students of the school sung patriotic songs and presented tableau at the occasion.

Students chanted slogans against Indian forces over its barbaric acts to undermine the struggle of oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, fighting for their right of self determination.