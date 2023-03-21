UrduPoint.com

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Remembered On His 33rd Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah remembered on his 33rd death anniversary

The 33rd death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across AJK on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The 33rd death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across AJK on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at his mausoleum in Mirpur where leading personalities representing different walks of life laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Secretary General Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Presidents of their respective factions of local traders unions , social and political activists and others were also present on this occasion.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

A large number of people from various walks of life visited the mausoleum of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah here Tuesday morning and placed wreaths at the mazar besides offering Fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Later addressing a special ceremony hosted jointly by Mirpur University of Science & Technology at its City campus, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, speakers including the Chief Guest former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, Commissioner Mirpur division Shoukat Chaudhry, Secretary Information (Retd) AJK government Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate, President Supreme Court Bar Association Zubair Ahmed Raja Advocate, Prof.

Dr. Tasees Goher, President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and ex President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Advocate Secretary of the society Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Divisional Director Information PID AJK Javeid Mallick and others paid glorious tributes to the late former President of AJK Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination � besides for the supremacy of law and justice in the state and for the development and uplift of the liberated territory of AJK.

Speakers said that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Ahmed Shah is to follow his foot steps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation.

Speakers also emphasized the need for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, especially the U N resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Justice Supreme Court Technology Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Shiraz Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Best Nishat

Recent Stories

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

1 minute ago
 'PML-N made country's defence impregnable'

'PML-N made country's defence impregnable'

5 minutes ago
 MPA flays propaganda against Pakistan Army

MPA flays propaganda against Pakistan Army

5 minutes ago
 Russia, China Oppose Militarization of Information ..

Russia, China Oppose Militarization of Information, Communication Technologies - ..

5 minutes ago
 France Paid Millions to Terrorists to Release 2 Ca ..

France Paid Millions to Terrorists to Release 2 Captives - Malian Government Sou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.