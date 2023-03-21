Syed Ali Ahmed Shah remembered on his 33rd death anniversary

The 33rd death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across AJK on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The 33rd death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across AJK on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at his mausoleum in Mirpur where leading personalities representing different walks of life laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Secretary General Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Presidents of their respective factions of local traders unions , social and political activists and others were also present on this occasion.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

A large number of people from various walks of life visited the mausoleum of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah here Tuesday morning and placed wreaths at the mazar besides offering Fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Later addressing a special ceremony hosted jointly by Mirpur University of Science & Technology at its City campus, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, speakers including the Chief Guest former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, Commissioner Mirpur division Shoukat Chaudhry, Secretary Information (Retd) AJK government Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate, President Supreme Court Bar Association Zubair Ahmed Raja Advocate, Prof.

Dr. Tasees Goher, President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and ex President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Advocate Secretary of the society Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Divisional Director Information PID AJK Javeid Mallick and others paid glorious tributes to the late former President of AJK Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination � besides for the supremacy of law and justice in the state and for the development and uplift of the liberated territory of AJK.

Speakers said that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Ahmed Shah is to follow his foot steps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation.

Speakers also emphasized the need for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, especially the U N resolutions.