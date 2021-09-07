Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

Syed Ali Gilani has been an epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle against Indian occupation and he will long be remembered and honored for his great sacrifices and leadership vision for the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Syed Ali Gilani has been an epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle against Indian occupation and he will long be remembered and honored for his great sacrifices and leadership vision for the Kashmiri people.

This was the consensus of the speakers at the 'Special Reference to commemorate the struggles of the great Kashmiri Leader Syed Ali Gillani' organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Ms Mushaal Mullick, asserted that Syed Ali Geelani exhibited the same level of resistance from the start of his political life to his last breath. She said that we would take the message of Syed Gilani forward.

"Even after his death, the occupational forces are afraid of him in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and they have deprived the people of bidding him a final farewell," she added.

Altaf Hussain Wani, Director Program, Kashmiri Institute of International Relations (PIIR), said that Syed Ali Gilani faced all kinds of oppression with courage and bravery.

The life of Gilani Sahab would be a great source of inspiration for future generations in standing against the injustices and subjugation of the nations, he added.

Dr Abid Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said that Syed Ali Gilani lived as a hero and died as a martyr.

Geelani always remained steadfast on his principles and never made any compromises on his stance, therefore, he faced the wrath of the Indian government throughout his life, he added.

"His obsession with Kashmir being part of Pakistan was not just a political manifesto, but it was his faith," Dr Suleri said.

Director Legal Forum for the oppressed Voices of Kashmir, Nasir Qadri, while paying tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, said that his stance on continuous fight against the oppression had given him the name as Resistance Leader.

Ahmed Bin Qasim, rights activist, highlighted that Syed Ali Geelani was a beloved leader to his people because he invoked the collective will of the Kashmiris to resist the occupation in IIOJK.

He added further that Geelani's fight and worldview were not limited to Kashmir as he was against the oppression prevailing in all parts of the world.

Earlier,Moazzam S Bhatti,of SDPI, covered various aspects of the struggle of Syed Geelani and said that his life was a practical manifestation of the courage and undiminishing enthusiasm for freedom.