UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Ali Gilani Congratulates Pakistan On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Syed Ali Gilani congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani Friday congratulated people of Pakistan onits Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani Friday congratulated people of Pakistan onits Independence Day.

Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet, said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

May this fort of islam emerge stronger from all the challenges and evil designs it is battling and may it continue to remain a source of strength and hope for all the oppressed Muslims around the world," Kashmir Media Service reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Independence May Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

14 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

26 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

32 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

56 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.