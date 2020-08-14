Syed Ali Gilani congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani Friday congratulated people of Pakistan onits Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani Friday congratulated people of Pakistan onits Independence Day.

Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet, said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

May this fort of islam emerge stronger from all the challenges and evil designs it is battling and may it continue to remain a source of strength and hope for all the oppressed Muslims around the world," Kashmir Media Service reported.