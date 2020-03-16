UrduPoint.com
Syed Ali Gilani Strongly Condemns Youths' Killing In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:26 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani Monday strongly condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani Monday strongly condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops.

Syed Ali Gilani deplored that India had given a free hand to its troops in the territory to arrest innocent people and kill them in fake encounters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad and Baramulla districts, he said the participation of thousands of people in their funerals had proved that people of Kashmir had love and respect for the Kashmiri youth rendering their lives for a sacred cause.

India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiris through cheap means, he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through military might. He described the brutalities of Indian troops on the Kashmiri people as the worst kind of state terrorism. India had converted the entire occupied territory into a big prison, he stated.

The APHC Chairman urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to play their role in immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and put pressure on India to impede atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

