Syed Fakhar Imam urges world powers to play role for peaceful Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday urged the world powers to play their due role for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the wishes of people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Addressing a press conference here, Fakhar said,"The world powers, especially the five permanent members of United Nation Security Council should play their role for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the resolutions passed by it in 1948-49." He said plebiscite was the only solution to the Kashmir issue and India could not crush the will of Kashmiris by deploying 900,000 troops in the area.

He said the time had come that the world must give attention to the human rights violations being committed by the brutal Indian forces in IoJ&K.India was an irresponsible country that openly defied international canons of justice, he added.

Fakhar said the Pakistan Army was fully alive to the present situation and would respond with full force to any Indian aggression on the Line of Control.

He said Kashmiris had been besieged by a complete lockdown and curfew in the held territory, denying them their basic rights.

India wanted to break the spirits and morale of Kashmiris in order to fulfill its ambitions in Kashmir, he added.

Fakhar Imam said the government was fully active to apprise the international world about the situation in Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan had called himself as ambassador of Kashmiris in his address at the AJK Legislative Assembly.

He said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani had instilled a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom struggle. Despite, being the world's most militarized area, about 250,000 Kashmiris had attended the funeral of Shaheed Burhan Wani, he added.

He said it was unfortunate that one soldier was deployed for nine Kashmirs that had no precedent in the world. Around 100,000 Kashmiris had so far been martyred by the occupied forces while about 700 had lost their eyes due to pellet gun fire.

He termed the United Nation Security Council meeting on Kashmir a 'great success' of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at the diplomatic front.

He said India wanted to become a policeman in the region.

He asked the Indian government to give access to international media so that they could see the ground situation in the IoJ&K.