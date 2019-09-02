UrduPoint.com
Syed Salah Ud Din Demand For Deployment Of UN Peace Keeping Troops In Occupied Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:58 PM

Syed Salah ud Din demand for deployment of UN peace keeping troops in Occupied Kashmir

Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin has demanded for the deployment of UN peacekeeping troops in India-held Kashmir

Muzffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin has demanded for the deployment of UN peacekeeping troops in India-held Kashmir.Speaking to a gathering Syed Salahuddin talked about Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the Indian move of 5 August.

On this occasion he demanded that UN should send their peacekeeping troops across the line of control for the help of Kashmiri strugglers or Pakistan should send their military across the line of control.It is pertinent to mention here that India divided Kashmir valley into two parts by scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir and article 370 and 35A.

Since 5 August there is been a lockdown and curfew in IOK and there is a shortage of food edibles and medicines.A large number of Kashmiris have staged big demonstrations in different areas of the valley against Indian brutalities.

Many people got injured because of use of pellet guns by Indian forces and thousands of them were arrested.On the other hand Hizbul Mujahideen is also fighting against Indian oppression like other organizations in Kashmir.

