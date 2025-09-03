Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust approves increase in salaries of Qura/Qariats in AJK

An special meeting of the state-run Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust has approved an increase of Rs 5,000 in the salaries of Qura/Qariats, while the local committees will contribute an additional Rs 2,500, bringing the total raise to Rs 7,500

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An special meeting of the state-run Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust has approved an increase of Rs 5,000 in the salaries of Qura/Qariats, while the local committees will contribute an additional Rs 2,500, bringing the total raise to Rs 7,500. Salaries of inspector Qura/Qariats were also increased by Rs 5,000, along with the creation of 10 new inspector posts.

The meeting was held with Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, in the chair at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, the AJK PM office later told APP AJK Correspondent Wednesday evening.

The participants further approved the establishment of new madrasas in areas where required. Earlier, in a meeting of the Zakat Council, an increase in the daily stipend from Rs 35 to Rs 50 was approved. It is worth mentioning that the Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust was established in 1965.

Currently, 1,977 madrasas are functioning under its management in Azad Kashmir, where authentic Quras and Qariats from different schools of thought are appointed.

The total number of students enrolled in these institutions stands at 165,000. By division, the number of Quras/Qariats is 614 in Mirpur, 783 in Poonch, and 580 in Muzaffarabad.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Trust and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary of Finance islam Zeb, Secretary of Presidential Affairs Shahid Ayub, Secretary of Religious Affairs Aamir Mahmood Mirza, Chairman of Ulema and Mashaikh Maulana Imtiaz Siddiqui, and others. Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Ahmed Raza Qadri was also present.

APP/ahr/378