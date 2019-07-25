Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, affluents: Masood Khan

The first Darul Ehsaas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was opened here Thursday which was inaugurated by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan along with Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi

RAWALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) The first Darul Ehsaas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was opened here Thursday which was inaugurated by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan along with Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi.

Addressing inaugural ceremony held at Captain Hussian Khan Shaheed Degree College, President Sardar Masood Khan emphasized that taking care of orphans and disadvantaged children is the collective responsibility of the state and well off members of society in order to make them an essential part of the prosperous communities. “State is like a mother and every mother wishes that no child should ever be hurt, or abused, or go hungry, or deprived of opportunities in life. This orphanage established here is like a mother for the disadvantaged children of Rawalakot and adjoining districts”, the President observed Describing the care of orphans and destitute children a splendid cause, the AJK president observed that it was not just a social responsibility as a human being but something enjoined in the Quran and in the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). No power on earth can hinder progress and prosperity of a society where discrimination is not exercised between powerful and the vulnerable, he added. The President urged the people to forge unity in their rank and file to turn Pakistan one of the developed countries of the world in the next ten to 15 years.

Sardar Masood Khan said if we extend help to others as a social responsibility both individually and collectively, the day is not far off when instead of seeking loans from other nations and institutions, we would be able to grant loans to other economically starved nations of the world. He said that the state government was trying to strengthen the private sector so that new vistas of employment are open to the educated youth of Azad Kashmir. The AJK President appreciated PBM for providing relief to the orphan and poor children by imparting education, providing medical treatment, and granting educational stipends to them. He maintained that patronage of the poor children is the responsibility of both the state and society. Addressing the function, PBC Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi that children of four to six years of age would be granted admission in Darul Ihsas and the PBM would provide all basic facilities of life including education and health to these children up to 14 years of age. He said that this was the third Darul Ihsas which has been established since the present government has come to power in Pakistan. The function was also addressed by in-charge Darul Ihsas Rawalakot, Miss Shazia Khan while members of PBM Board for Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Sardar Zahid, provincial director Sajjad Iqbal, and provincial deputy directors Miss Saima Wadood and Dr Saqib Ghauri were also present on the occasion.