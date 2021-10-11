Targeting minorities a well-hatched Indian plan to malign freedom struggle: Naqash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir (IPPJK), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash said on Monday that targeting the minorities, immediately after the visit of the Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was well-hatched game-plan of India to malign freedom struggle.

In a statement received here from Srinagar, IPPJK chairman said that increasing massacres and arrests of innocent people and the killing of minorities by the intelligence agencies seemed to be a prelude to a major tragedy.

Terming the deliberate leakage of Hindus' phone calls as handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies, he urged the people to be patient and stand up to expose Indian plots.

On the one hand, he said, innocent Kashmiris were being killed and on the other, the Indian intelligence agencies had resorted to mischievous tactics to discredit the independence movement.

"The Muslims of Kashmir have always promoted and nurtured mutual brotherhood and would continue to do their utmost to maintain harmony," Naqash remarked, however added that minorities also have a responsibility to remain vigilant to malicious machinations of Indian intelligence agencies, which repeatedly had been playing such bloody games in Kashmir.

He said that India was enemy of all Kashmiris, irrespective of their religion and political affiliation, adding that the authorities following the fascist ideology of BJP were trying to create rifts in the peaceful atmosphere and brotherhood of Kashmir.

He said, Indian intelligence agencies were once again mobilized to defuse global anger and pressure over serious human rights abuses in IIOJK by committing such heinous crimes to blame freedom struggle.

He stressed the need for unity and joint strategy to frustrate Indian designs, which he said was hell bent to conduct massacres like Chhatti Singhpura to disrupt mutual harmony.

The unity, he added would convey a clear message to Sangh Parivar terrorists that their nefarious designs would not be tolerated in Kashmir and Kashmiris cannot be divided or intimidated by such tactics.

He reiterated commitment that Kashmiris would not accept Indian slavery under any circumstances and would fight till complete freedom from India come what may.