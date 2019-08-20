Teachers, students express concern over Indian atrocities in IOK

(@imziishan)

The teachers and students of Post Graduate Girls College Saidu Sharif Swat Tuesday expressed concern over abolition of Article 370 by Indian government and condemned revoking of independent status of Indian occupied Kashmir(IoK)

In a ceremony held here in connection with Independence day, they said the silence of international community over Indian atrocities was matter of grave concern and could steer the region to unrest and chaos.

Principal of the college Dr Nargis Ara expressed resolve of females from the area to continue raising voice for Kashmir cause and Kashimiri people.

She said that world community was discussing global warming and other issues but doesn't dare to speak about atrocities being committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

Earlier, she inaugurated tree plantation drive at the college by planting a sapling and said every student and teacher of the college would plant a sapling to become part of Plant for Pakistan drive of Prime Minister Imran Khan and make Pakistan clean and green.