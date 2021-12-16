UrduPoint.com

Teachers To Play Important Role For Future Generation: PM AJK

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said teachers should perform their duties and responsibilities with commitment for building a productive future generation

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister while addressing the swearing in ceremony of central, district and tehsil officials of Azad Jammu and Kashmir school Teachers Organization in the State metropolis late Wednesday.

Azad Kashmir Minister for Education Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafra Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazharul Haq and other speakers also addressed the function.

The Prime Minister said that the under construction of educational institutions would be completed and added that the government would form a committee to formulate a mechanism in this regard.

He asked the teachers to set up a committee and submit the recommendations to the government regarding the solution of their problems and the government would meet the legitimate demands of the teachers.

The Prime Minister urged the teachers to perform their duties with diligence, honesty and integrity.

Addressing the function, Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai congratulated all the central and district officials and said that teaching is a noble profession.

He said the education department is making further reforms for the promotion of education standard in Azad Kashmir and added that the entire education system would be computerized.

Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal speaking on the occasion said that an ideal society could be built if teachers perform their duties diligently and honestly. Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq said that teachers are a respected segment of the society and have to train the next generation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir administered oath to the central and district office bearers of the School Teachers' Organization while Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai administered oath to the Tehsil officials.

