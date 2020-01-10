Tehreek-e-Hurriyat condemns organized visits by Delhi-based envoys in IOK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has said that India could not conceal the truth about Kashmir by arranging guided visits of Delhi-based envoys, in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Commenting on a two-day visit by a 17-member delegation of Delhi-based envoys of different countries to the occupied territory, the Hurriyat organization said if the situation in occupied Kashmir is as normal as India claims, then New Delhi should allow envoys to meet common people, members of civil society, journalists and let them visit jails and detention centers, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, the grim situation due to Indian military siege on ground continued on the159th consecutive day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Council Europe arranged a camp in Brussels, Belgium to sensitize the people of Europe about continuing Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.��������Brochures highlighting the Indian military siege and human rights violations in the territory were distributed on the occasion.