UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Denounces Arrest Spree In IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:26 PM

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat denounces arrest spree in IoK

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has denounced latest arrest spree in occupied Kashmir particularly in South Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has denounced latest arrest spree in occupied Kashmir particularly in South Kashmir.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of scores of youth during nocturnal raids, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said Indian troops had unleashed a reign of terror and were working systematically to inflict mental, physical and emotional damage to the people of Kashmir for their uncompromising and unflinching defiance of illegal and illegitimate occupation by India.

Related Topics

India Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

16 minutes ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

1 hour ago

Real Madrid in quarantine as La Liga suspends fixt ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner orders closure of tannery market to a ..

5 minutes ago

Measures being taken to improve health facilities ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.