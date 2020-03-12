Tehreek-e-Muzahamat denounces arrest spree in IoK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has denounced latest arrest spree in occupied Kashmir particularly in South Kashmir.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of scores of youth during nocturnal raids, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said Indian troops had unleashed a reign of terror and were working systematically to inflict mental, physical and emotional damage to the people of Kashmir for their uncompromising and unflinching defiance of illegal and illegitimate occupation by India.