TEVTA organises rally to express solidarity with Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally was brought out, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan , for expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters by Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) under the leadership of its Chairman Ali Salman Siddique, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the protest rally started from TEVTA Secretariat in Gulberg. At Queen's Road, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also joined the rally and led it to Faisal Chowk, where it merged into the main protest rally, addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing the participants, TEVTA chairman said that entire nation was standing with the Kashmiri people for condemning the atrocities being meted out to them by the Indian forces. He said that the nation is united against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

The participants chanted slogans against India for turning the Kashmir valley into a virtual jail for the last 26 days.