UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA Organises Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

TEVTA organises rally to express solidarity with Kashmir

A rally was brought out, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters by Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) under the leadership of its Chairman Ali Salman Siddique, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally was brought out, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters by Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) under the leadership of its Chairman Ali Salman Siddique, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the protest rally started from TEVTA Secretariat in Gulberg. At Queen's Road, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also joined the rally and led it to Faisal Chowk, where it merged into the main protest rally, addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing the participants, TEVTA chairman said that entire nation was standing with the Kashmiri people for condemning the atrocities being meted out to them by the Indian forces. He said that the nation is united against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

The participants chanted slogans against India for turning the Kashmir valley into a virtual jail for the last 26 days.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Information Minister Education Punjab Jail Road Gulberg From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 30 Aug 2019

5 minutes ago

People of KP ready to march towards New Delhi: Chi ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA cap Champions League ticket prices at 70 euro ..

5 minutes ago

Nation united to support Kashmiris in self-determi ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Launches Rokot Space Rocket to Orbit Milita ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Gas Talks With Ukraine, EU in Sep ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.