UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA Rally Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

TEVTA rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris, led by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at TEVTA Secretariat, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris, led by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at TEVTA Secretariat, on Friday.

Llarge number of officers, officials and students participated in the rally.

The participants held banners and placards and were chanting slogans against Indian government for atrocities meted out to Kashmiris in Occupied Valley.

Addressing the rally Akthar Abbas Bharwana, said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with use of brute force for long.

He said independence was their birth right and Kashmiris were determined to shatter the shackles of Indian occupation.

Bharwana said that India had virtually turned the valley into a jail with curfew clamped there for 33 days in a row now.

There is an acute shortage of food and medicines, school and colleges are closed, internet and telephone services are shut down resulting in a complete cut off Kashmir with rest of the world, he added.

He said international community should take notice of this grave situation and take every possible step to keep India away from committing the atrocities in Kashmir.

If this situation continued further, a big human tragedy may take place in Occupied Kashmir and the responsibility of it would rest on the nations for remaining indifferent to this critical situation, said COO TEVTA.

Participants of the rally paid tribute to the sacrifice by the martyrs in line of defence of their motherland.

The nation will remain grateful ever to the martyrs for their sacrifice for making secure the lives of Pakistanis.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Internet World Martyrs Shaheed Jail Independence May From Government

Recent Stories

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri visits Shaheed Captain ..

6 minutes ago

Minister food visits residence of martyr Lance Nai ..

6 minutes ago

Interior Minister visits the house of Rashid Minha ..

6 minutes ago

Operational Treachery: Indian Navy’s Elusive Hun ..

41 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 Rwp celebrates Defence & Martyrs and K ..

6 minutes ago

Nation pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day: Dr ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.