TEVTA rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris, led by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at TEVTA Secretariat, on Friday.

Llarge number of officers, officials and students participated in the rally.

The participants held banners and placards and were chanting slogans against Indian government for atrocities meted out to Kashmiris in Occupied Valley.

Addressing the rally Akthar Abbas Bharwana, said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with use of brute force for long.

He said independence was their birth right and Kashmiris were determined to shatter the shackles of Indian occupation.

Bharwana said that India had virtually turned the valley into a jail with curfew clamped there for 33 days in a row now.

There is an acute shortage of food and medicines, school and colleges are closed, internet and telephone services are shut down resulting in a complete cut off Kashmir with rest of the world, he added.

He said international community should take notice of this grave situation and take every possible step to keep India away from committing the atrocities in Kashmir.

If this situation continued further, a big human tragedy may take place in Occupied Kashmir and the responsibility of it would rest on the nations for remaining indifferent to this critical situation, said COO TEVTA.

Participants of the rally paid tribute to the sacrifice by the martyrs in line of defence of their motherland.

The nation will remain grateful ever to the martyrs for their sacrifice for making secure the lives of Pakistanis.