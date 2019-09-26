The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani grieved over death of Ghulam Nabi Gundana of Kishtwar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and die-hard supporter of freedom movement from Jammu region, Master Ghulam Nabi Gundana, who recently died in Ludhiana in India's Punjab state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and die-hard supporter of freedom movement from Jammu region, Master Ghulam Nabi Gundana, who recently died in Ludhiana in India's Punjab state.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying glowing tributes to the deceased, said that despite facing hostile environment, he worked tirelessly for the freedom cause and spreading the message of Islam. Gilani said he was a noble human being and true lover of Islam and freedom Extending his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, Gilani prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Gilani while reiterating the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the freedom struggle against all odds said efforts of people like Gundana and matchless sacrifices being offered by the Kashmiris would not be allowed to go waste.

He said that occupied Kashmiri was facing one of the most critical challenges following the abrogation of territory's special status by the Modi-led Indian regime, but asserted that the Kashmiri people will collectively foil all nefarious designs of New Delhi rulers.

On the directions of Syed Ali Gilani, his representative and Convenor APHC-AJK, Saiyyed Abdullah Gilani visited Gundana Sahib's son, Khawaja Nayeem, presently residing in Islamabad to express condolences to him.

Pertinently, Ghulam Nabi Gundana, who hailed from Kishtwar, was suffering from multiple ailments. He was many times put behind the bars for his role in Kashmir freedom movement.

He had joined Hurriyat Conference in 1990, and also serving as district president of Jamaat e Islami in Kishtwar for several years.

His property was seized and his bank accounts were attached in Jammu after India imposed ban on Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Kashmir.