The Chairman Of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani Lauds Pakistan's Support To Kashmiris

Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani lauds Pakistan's support to Kashmiris

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani has thanked the people of Pakistan as well as its political and military leadership for extending their support to the suffering Kashmiri people,in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani has thanked the people of Pakistan as well as its political and military leadership for extending their support to the suffering Kashmiri people,in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Syed Ali Gilani while lauding PM Imran Khan's role for effectively championing the Kashmir cause at the global level urged him to not only maintain this momentum but further enhance it to make world realize the gravity of the situation in the territory,reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Gilani stressed that the Kashmiri people will not succumb to the evil machinations of BJP-led Indian govt and would continue resisting New Delhi's brutal military occupation with exemplary courage and sacrifices till securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC chairman said fascist Hindutva brigade is trying to divide Kashmiris on ethnic and religious lines to weaken the struggle, but expressed the hope that all these Indian nefarious designs will be defeated by people while acting in a collective manner.

