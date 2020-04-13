UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Chairman Of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Listed Again Among World's 500 Most Influential Muslims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:28 PM

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq listed again among world's 500 most influential Muslims

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been listed among world's most 500 influential Muslims for the sixth consecutive year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been listed among world's most 500 influential Muslims for the sixth consecutive year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the list of the world's most 500 influential Muslims for the year 2020, was compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation.

From scientists, to artists, to kings, "The Muslim 500" list of the world's most influential Muslims was released this week.

The 500 Most Influential Muslims have been put in 13 categories of influence.

Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan has been chosen as "Man of the Year" while US Congress woman Rashida Talib has been selected as "Women of the Year".

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq inherited the 14th Mirwaiz (Kashmiri term for traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 at the age of 17 after the assassination of his father.

Presently, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house arrest in Srinagar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan World Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar Man Congress Women 2020 Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Oman reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

‘Hands and hearts both should be clean’

14 minutes ago

OPEC+ Output Cut Deal Shows Oil Producers Can Reac ..

8 minutes ago

EU Wants Member States to Buy Stakes Amid Threat o ..

8 minutes ago

Virus death toll falls again in Spain with 517 dea ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese, foreign national face equal quarantine me ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.