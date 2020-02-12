UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Chairman Of Jammu And Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza Pitches For Talks To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza pitches for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has asked nuclear armed India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully through talks in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has asked nuclear armed India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully through talks in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while interacting with a party delegation at his residence in Islamabad town said that war was not a solution to any problem adding that all conflicts were only resolved through talks Kashmir Media Service reported.

Those who were part of the delegation included Buland Iqbal, Bilal Ahmad Monjkhal, Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Waza, Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Altaf Sodagar and Reyaz Ahmad Dar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Nuclear Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror f ..

9 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Environment Agency to release 60 ..

12 minutes ago

US Forces' Afghan Withdrawal Must Be Done Responsi ..

8 minutes ago

No port in a storm, but cruise ship laughs off vir ..

8 minutes ago

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Burewala

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.