The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza pitches for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has asked nuclear armed India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully through talks in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while interacting with a party delegation at his residence in Islamabad town said that war was not a solution to any problem adding that all conflicts were only resolved through talks Kashmir Media Service reported.

Those who were part of the delegation included Buland Iqbal, Bilal Ahmad Monjkhal, Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Waza, Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Altaf Sodagar and Reyaz Ahmad Dar.