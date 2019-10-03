UrduPoint.com
The FO Spokesman Said With Consistent Efforts Of The Government, The Kashmir Issue Had Now Successfully Internationalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:38 PM

ISLAMABAD

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):The FO spokesman said with consistent efforts of the government, the Kashmir issue had now successfully internationalized.

He mentioned that unprecedented clampdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir had entered its 59th day, with 13 Kashmiri civilians killed by security forces in the last one week.

He dismissed the impression that Pakistan could not table the resolution on IOJ&K in the United Nations despite support by 58 countries, saying that "still a lot was in process which will be shared in due time." On a claim by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval about the endorsement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on India's abrogation of Article 370, the spokesman termed it a "mere press report".

Instead, he said the Saudi position on Kashmir was very much "public and clear" and mentioned the joint communique, issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of which Saudi Arabia is an important member, that showed support for the Kashmir cause.

The spokesman rebuffed the rumours regarding the return of aircraft of Prime Minister Imran Khan back after it took off from New York, saying the plane returned to the airport which was "logistically and technically the closest." Asked about the reason for 'sudden removal' of Pakistan's ambassador to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi, he said 'her tenure was complete and she had to go".

He termed the campaign as "slanderous" against the next-in-line Ambassador Munir Akram, saying he was a distinguished member of Foreign Service ofPakistan, who earlier served as envoy in New York and Geneva.

