ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) The prime minister told the gathering that in order to understand the ongoing Indian atrocities in IOK, it was essential to know the philosophy of the RSS which was inspired by the Hitler's Nazism.

He said the RSS mindset had engulfed the whole India where the Muslims and other minorities were being targeted.

He lamented the silence of the international community on the Kashmir situation and resolved to fight the case of Kashmir at every forum till its freedom.

He said the RSS and BJP were neither adhered to the philosophy of Nehru and Gandhi, nor the Indian Constitution and court verdicts on Kashmir issue.

The prime minister said he would also highlight the issue at the UN General Assembly to show the world the true face of RSS and BJP government.

He said he had apprised the world leaders, foreign media and human rights organizations that RSS mindset would impact the whole world if they kept mum on the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the world must realize that any war between two nuclear powers would not merely impact the subcontinent but the entire world.

He said before his address at the UN General Assembly, the Pakistan government would launch a campaign to awaken the international community and the human rights organizations to take note of Indian oppression which Modi regime was concealing from media and the Indian opposition parties.

The prime minister said Narendra Modi had played his last card out ofarrogance and believed that it would eventually follow the freedom of Kashmir.

