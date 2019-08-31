UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The High Commission Of Pakistan In Canada Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:30 PM

The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada observed Kashmir solidarity day to send a message that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&K) in these testing times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada observed Kashmir solidarity day to send a message that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&K) in these testing times.

The event was attended by officers and community leaders who joined together to observe Kashmir Hour from 12:00 pm to 12:30pm.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event, a press release on Saturday said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pak High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar said that today, Pakistanis across the world were standing with their Kashmiri brethren who had been facing tough times in the IOJ&K.

He urged the international community to take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The participants of the event were holding placards condemning human rights situation in IOJ&K.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Canada Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From

Recent Stories

Modi's govt. ethnic cleansing of Muslims, should s ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 266,7 ..

18 minutes ago

Nation showed unprecedented solidarity with Kashmi ..

18 minutes ago

At Least 6 Killed, 43 Injured in Blast at Chemical ..

21 minutes ago

HIMS and SDGs-3 'Good health and well-being'

38 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Ministry Requests Record $50Mln B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.