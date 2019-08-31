The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada observed Kashmir solidarity day to send a message that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&K) in these testing times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada observed Kashmir solidarity day to send a message that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&K) in these testing times.

The event was attended by officers and community leaders who joined together to observe Kashmir Hour from 12:00 pm to 12:30pm.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event, a press release on Saturday said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pak High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar said that today, Pakistanis across the world were standing with their Kashmiri brethren who had been facing tough times in the IOJ&K.

He urged the international community to take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The participants of the event were holding placards condemning human rights situation in IOJ&K.