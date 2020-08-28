UrduPoint.com
The Inter'l Community Need To Act Over Kashmir's Future

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:23 PM

The inter'l community need to act over Kashmir's future

The international community and the international institutions need to act now before the question mark over Kashmir's future turns into an indelible black mark on the world's conscience, the Times reports

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The international community and the international institutions need to act now before the question mark over Kashmir's future turns into an indelible black mark on the world's conscience, the Times reports.

According to the British Newspaper,The Times,the creation of the United Nations after the Second World War was a landmark in human history.

While the world continues to experience wars, destruction and massacres, there is at least the reassurance that international conventions, laws and mechanisms exist under the auspices of the UN to observe and respect human rights.

The British paper further said despite all the safeguards, some nations continue to suffer crimes against humanity and their territories have become an arena of abuses with no recourse to justice.

The situation prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation and the plight of the Kashmiri nation are glaring cases in point,the paper added.

The Times further reported that Kashmiris carry heart-wrenching memories of the November 1947 massacre of tens of thousands in Jammu, the mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan Poshpora in 1991, the discovery of several thousand bodies in unmarked graves in 2009 and many other incidents.

"The evidence of those atrocities should have been enough to move the world to ensure delivery of justice by bringing the perpetrators to account",the paper said.

It added that While those responsible for protecting human rights and maintaining world order watched and discussed the sufferings of Kashmiris, in August 2019 the Indian government took a unilateral and illegal decision to strip the disputed region of its autonomy, opening a dark new chapter in its history.

In the year since then, Kashmiris have endured a communications blockade, cutting them off from the outside world, and have been denied access to media, medical facilities (even during the pandemic) and religious gatherings.

The Times further reported that allegations of arbitrary detention, torture, extra-judicial killings and rape have all been reported by the international media, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, among others.

UN bodies and Britain's all-party parliamentary group on Kashmir have also published reports on the gross human rights violations in Kashmir under Indian occupation,the paper said.

It added that Kashmiris were still hopeful that the international community would come to their rescue and justice would be delivered that the UN would fulfill its promise of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir before it's too late.

The British paper further reported that the international community and the international institutions need to act now before the question mark over Kashmir's future turns into an indelible black mark on the world's conscience.

