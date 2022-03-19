UrduPoint.com

"The Kashmir Files" Nefarious Plan To Stoke Communal Discard In India: Moosvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

"The Kashmir Files" nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

Senior All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, termed the Bollywood film "The Kashmir Files" a well-hatched conspiracy to stoke communal violence in India and to provoke the Indian Hindus against the Kashmiri Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, termed the Bollywood film "The Kashmir Files" a well-hatched conspiracy to stoke communal violence in India and to provoke the Indian Hindus against the Kashmiri Muslims.

While addressing a function in Badgam, he said the importance being given to this film at the government level had created a wave of concern among the Kashmiri Muslims. He said facts had been distorted in the film, Kashmir Media Service reported.

APHC leader, Maulana Sibte Muhammad Shabbir Qumi, in a statement strongly criticised "The Kashmir Files" and termed it a propaganda against the Kashmiri Muslims.

He said the whole story of this ridiculous movie was based on fabrication and lies. The aim was to incite Pandits against the Kashmiri Muslims, he added.

He said followers of all religions had been living in mutual tolerance in Muslim-majority Kashmir for centuries but it was unfortunate that propaganda movie "The Kashmir Files" had been prepared to harm this tolerance.

Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qumi also expressed concern over the closure of the historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Bara'at and said the authorities were playing with the religious sentiments of the Kashmiri Muslims and were unnecessarily interfering in their religious affairs.

On the other hand, the APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, strongly denounced the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in IIOJK and shifting of illegally detained Kashmiris from the occupied territory to the Indian jails. He said that Kashmiris were being punished just for demanding their birth right to self-determination.

Inqilabi said it was the responsibility of the international community to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and played its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN security council's resolution.

>