The Most Favorite Areas Of PM In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:28 PM

PM Imran Khan who has visited many parts of the world before even entering into politics while referring to Gilgit-Baltistan says this part of the world is one of his favorites.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Country’s every corner is beautiful but many areas are there which are the most beautiful areas.

The beauty and environment of these the most beautiful areas cannot be expressed through words.

Perhaps, this is the reason that Imran Khan, the Chief Executive of the state, has said that these areas are his favorites.

Taking to Twitter, he shared beautiful pictures of the some areas of Gilgit Baltistan, saying that this area is one of his favorite areas in the world.

Gilgit Baltisan is one of the most beautiful areas as Azad Kashmir, capital Islamabad and even the areas in northern areas are like the heaven on earth.

