The nation observed solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The nation on Friday celebrated Solidarity Day with Kashmiris to express unity with the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir who were facing communication blackout and brutalities by Indian occupational forces since last 55 days.

The day was observed under the theme of "Let us save the innocent children of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as directed by the government, to reaffirm its full support to Kashmiris suffering atrocities at the hands of Indian troops in the Indian Occupied Valley.

Students and members of civil society participated in the rallies in the capital in large numbers as Pakistani nation gave the entire world a strong message by expressing support to oppressed people of the Occupied Valley.

The day also held a significance importance because Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly session later tonight to apprise the world about the atrocities in Indian Occupied Valley.

Hurriyat leader Syed Yousaf Naseem, while addressing a similar event at headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), said that Pakistani and Kashmiris were tied in the centuries old bonds. He said that worst human right situation in Occupied Kashmir was a slap on the face of international champions of human rights. "Indian brutal forces have turned the Valley into the largest prison in the world and unfortunately the world is silent", he added. He stressed the need of more effective role of Pakistani media to counter the negative propaganda of Indian media over Kashmir Issue.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed rivals in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's illegal move to strip Indian Occupied Kashmir of its autonomy and bring it under Delhi's direct rule.

The area is currently in its sixth week of a wide-ranging communications blackout with severe restrictions on movement. Thousands of people have been incarcerated in the crackdown.