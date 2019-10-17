UrduPoint.com
Thousands Attend Funeral Of Martyred Youth In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in IOK

Thousands of people took to the streets in Islamabad and Kulgam areas to mourn the killing of three youth by Indian forces, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of people took to the streets in Islamabad and Kulgam areas to mourn the killing of three youth by Indian forces, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The youth, Zahid Ahmad, Nasir Chadro and Aaqib Ahmad Sheikh, were martyred by the troops in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora area of Islamabad district, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

As the bodies of the youth reached their hometowns, Bijbehara, Arwani and Redwani, later in the day, people including women and children thronged the places to have a last glimpse of the youth. Later, shouting pro-freedom slogans and waving Pakistani flags, the mourners carried the bodies of the martyred youth to the local graveyards where they were lowered in the grave amid sobs and tears.

Meanwhile, reports say that more than two months after New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris are still in jails. Among them are children as young as nine-year-old.

Citing families, the reports said the detainees are subjected to torture and abuse which has even led to suicides. The reports further added people are afraid to speak on camera because they fear a backlash from the authorities in Kashmir.

