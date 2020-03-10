UrduPoint.com
Thousands Attend Funeral Of Martyred Youth In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in IOK

Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions on Tuesday participated in funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions on Tuesday participated in funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Malik and Aamir Ahmad Dar were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Ribbon area of Shopian district. Shabbir Ahmed Malik was a resident of Tingdo Kulgam and Amir Ahmed Dar belonged to Vindona area of Shopian, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops also destroyed a house with mortar shells during the operation. Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the martyred youth were buried in their ancestral graveyards in the two districts.

The killing led to complete shutdown in Kulgam and Shopian districts. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road in the two districts.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to Shopian martyrs. Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar said the freedom fighters Shabir Ahmed Malik and Amir Ahmed Dar laid down their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom. He said through their sacrifices they are reminding the world community of their failure in protecting the political and human rights of Kashmiri people.

