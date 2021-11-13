Thousands attend funeral of noted religious personality Peer Shams-ud-Din in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of noted religious figure, Peer Shams-ud-Din, in Kupwara.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Peer Shams-ud-Din, a prominent member of Tablighi Jamaat, passed away at his makeshift accommodation at Masjid Murshideen on Friday after protracted illness.

The funeral prayers during which people from far off places converged were led by Ameer of Tablighi Jamaat in IIOJK, Ameer Ahmad Khan, at Masjid Murshideen with due diligence to Covid-19 protocols.

A palpable grief and sorrow filled the ambiance on the occasion.

People from all walks of life including religious scholars have paid rich tributes to the deceased for his religious and social contribution in the Kashmiri society.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.