Thousands of Kashmiris rendered refugees in 30 years: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

The unabated Indian state terrorism during the last thirty years in indian held kashmir has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiris to live outside the territory as refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The unabated Indian state terrorism during the last thirty years in indian held kashmir has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiris to live outside the territory as refugees.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service in connection with the World Refugee Day observed on Thursday (June 20) revealed that a big number of the Kashmiri refugees lived in the refugee camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while many of them lived in Pakistan and in the Europeancountries.

The report pointed out that due to the Indian atrocities against the struggling Kashmiris since 1947, over two million people had taken refuge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in the UK.