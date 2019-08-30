Thousands of students stage demo to express solidarity with Kashmiris of IoK

Hundreds of thousands of students of government and private universities, colleges and schools here Friday staged protest demonstrations against human rights abuses, extra judicial killing and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in IoK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of thousands of students of government and private universities, colleges and schools here Friday staged protest demonstrations against human rights abuses, extra judicial killing and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in IoK.

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the students of University of Peshawar, University of Engineering, Agriculture University, Government College Peshawar and other governments and private schools came out on University Road and GT Road and raised slogans against brutalities of occupational forces in IoK.

They were holding placards and banners with different slogans ''Kashmir will become part of Pakistan", "Imran Khan Qadam Bharo Hum Tumharay Saath Hain".

They said Kashmiris in IoK are under curfew and siege for so many days besides facing acute shortage of medicines, food and others essential commodities.

The students demanded UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press Modi Govt to give right of self-determination to people of IoK as promised to them by the UN Security Council resolutions.

The speakers said time has come that international community and UN should come forward and implement resolutions on Kashmir in accordance with UNSC. They said time was nearer when people of IoK would get freedom from Indian yoke.