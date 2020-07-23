Thousands of unmarked graves discovered, testifying to fake encounters by Indian troops in IoK

Thousands of unmarked graves have been discovered, testifying to fake encounters by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Thousands of unmarked graves have been discovered, testifying to fake encounters by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday revealed that nearly 6,000 unmarked graves have been discovered in occupied Kashmir so far.

It pointed out that over 8,000 Kashmiri's have been subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops and police personnel since 1990. "The relatives of these disappeared Kashmiri's fear that their dear ones might have been buried in these unmarked graves after being killed by the troops in fake encounters.

After many inquiries it is established now that Indian troops have been involved in fake encounter killings in occupied Kashmir," it said.

The report said the unmarked graves are an open proof of grave human rights violations, in fact war crimes, being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir are witnessing unspeakable atrocities at the hands of Indian troops, it said, adding that the presence of unmarked graves in the occupied territory is a slap on the face of India, which advertises itself as the largest democracy of the world.

The report maintained that even the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released two reports on gross violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir that urged India to establish credible investigations to probe all killings in the territory.

It said that conscientious people should raise their voice against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The world community must press New Delhi to initiate probe into thousands of unmarked graves in the occupied territory, it added.