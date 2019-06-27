Thousands participate in funerals of martyred youth

Thousands of people participated in the funerals of two martyred youth in Tral and Bijbehara areas of south Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands of people participated in the funerals of two martyred youth in Tral and Bijbehara areas of south Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), thousands of mourners including men, women and youth shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans participated in the funerals of Aadil Rehman Das at Waghama in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district and Shabbir Ahmad Malik at Nagbal in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Multiple rounds of funerals were offered for the martyred youth to accommodate huge rush of people. Groups of mujahideen also appeared in funerals and offered gun saluted to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Kulgam district.

Some people were trying to set on fire some trash in which the explosive material was lying went off at Chuder Ban in Khudwani area of the district. In the blast, one person identified as Nazir Ahmed Butt died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries.

Both the injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre, Qaimoh, where from one of them was referred to district hospital Islamabad for specialized treatment.