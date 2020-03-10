UrduPoint.com
Thousands People Defying Curfew, Participate In Funeral Prayers In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Thousands people defying curfew, participate in funeral prayers in IOK

Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Malik and Aamir Ahmed Dar was killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Ribbon area of Shopian district.

Shabbir Ahmed Malik was a resident of Tingdo Kulgam and Amir Ahmed Dar belonged to Vindona area of Shopian. The troops also destroyed a house with mortar shells during the operation.

Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the martyred youth were buried in their ancestral graveyards in the two districts.

�The killing led to complete shutdown in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road in the two districts.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to Shopian martyrs.

Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that the freedom fighters Shabbir Ahmed Malik and Amir Ahmed Dar laid down their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom.

He said that the Kashmiri youth through the sacrifices are reminding the world community of their failure in protecting the political and human rights of the Kashmiri people.

