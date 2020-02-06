UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands People Flocked In Martyr's Funerals In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:54 PM

Thousands people flocked in martyr's funerals in IOK

Thousands of people flocked in martyr's funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Islamabad and Budgam districts in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Thousands of people flocked in martyr's funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Islamabad and Budgam districts in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service,Indian troops martyred the youth, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The bodies of martyrs, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman have reached to their native villages of Waghama in Islamabad and Ath in Budgam, thousands of people there.

People, shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, took the martyrs' bodies to the local graveyards where they were lowered into the graves amid sobs and tears.

Several Mujahideen offered gun salute to Khateebul Das at Waghama by firing several rounds in the air, the locals told media men.

Related Topics

India Firing Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

2 minutes ago

A project proposed to construct Break Water, Boat ..

2 minutes ago

Gas Leak Kills 7 in Northern India - Reports

2 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan partic ..

39 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan signed a number of docum ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.