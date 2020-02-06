Thousands of people flocked in martyr's funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Islamabad and Budgam districts in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Thousands of people flocked in martyr's funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Islamabad and Budgam districts in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service,Indian troops martyred the youth, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The bodies of martyrs, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman have reached to their native villages of Waghama in Islamabad and Ath in Budgam, thousands of people there.

People, shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, took the martyrs' bodies to the local graveyards where they were lowered into the graves amid sobs and tears.

Several Mujahideen offered gun salute to Khateebul Das at Waghama by firing several rounds in the air, the locals told media men.