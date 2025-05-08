Thousands Rally In Mirpur To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A massive "Pakistan Zindabad" rally was held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.
The rally, led by local leaders and politicians, saw enthusiastic participation from civil society representatives, lawyers, and councilors.
Speakers at the rally condemned India's recent attacks on unarmed civilians and praised the Pakistan Army's swift retaliation. They emphasized national unity and readiness to make sacrifices for the country's defense.
Speakers including Azad Kashmir's Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, former Director General MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi, People's Party's Chaudhry Moiz Majeed, former President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Jamaat-e-Islami's Muhammad Ishtiaq, Iftikhar Mughal of the Liberation League, Muhammad Usman of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Nadeem Najeeb while addressing the rally said that entire nation including all political parties stands united for the protection and defense of the beloved Pakistan and national Kashmir cause.
APP/ahr/378
