Three CRPF Personnel Killed, 7 Injured In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:53 AM

Three CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in IOK

At least three personnel of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in Handwara area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Monday, Kashmir Media Service reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :At least three personnel of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in Handwara area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Monday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The incident triggered a fierce gun-battle in the area.

In retaliatory action, the Indian troops martyred a 14-year-old boy.

As per reports the army personnel have gone berserk beating every passer-by and ransacking the houses

Your Thoughts and Comments

