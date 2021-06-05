Three illegally detained youth booked in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Authorities on Saturday booked the illegally detained three youth under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), Pulwama district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities booked the youth, Sameer Mushtaq Lone, Mudasir Ahmed Lone and Sameer Ahmed Lone under the PSA on the charges of pelting stones during a cordon and search operation (CASO).

The authorities have shifted the youth to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

These youth were arrested along with seven other persons on April 03 this year on the charges of pelting stones on Indian forces' personnel during anti-India demonstrations against a CASO in the area on the previous day. Indian troops had killed three youth during the CASO.