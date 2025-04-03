Three Killed In Mirpur Khas Traffic Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Three persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Zikree area of Mirpur Khas district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a rashly driven coach and car collided with a motorbike passing through Zikree area of Mirpur Khas district. As a result, three persons died on the spot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
