Three killed in Mirpur Khas traffic accident

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Three persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Zikree area of Mirpur Khas district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven coach and car collided with a motorbike passing through Zikree area of Mirpur Khas district. As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.