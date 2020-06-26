Three more Kashmiri youth martyred in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Friday, taking the number of slain youth in the territory to five from yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Friday, taking the number of slain youth in the territory to five from yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area, last night.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of Tral. The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the area.

The troops had killed two youth during a similar operation in Hardshiva area of Sopore town, yesterday.