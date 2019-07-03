Three persons including teenage girl found dead in IOK

Three persons including a teenage girl were found dead in mysterious condition in two different areas of Islamabad district in Indian occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons including a teenage girl were found dead in mysterious condition in two different areas of Islamabad district in Indian occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, two youth were found dead in Sherbagh near Jamia Majid Alhidees in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

Reports said that bodies of the youth were lying in a graveyard at Sherbagh.

On the other hand, dead body of a teenage girl was found in an orchard in Baapora area of Qazigund in Islamabad district. The girl was identified as Nazia Akhtar (18) of Baapora, Qazigund.