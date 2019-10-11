'Time not far away when Kashmir will become part of Pakistan'

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Khan has said that time is not far away when slogan "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) would transform into reality

While addressing a ceremony to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Kashmir Complex here on Friday, he said the aim of observing the Kashmir Day was to make India know that if it tried to sabotage the independence of Kashmiris, it would be responded in a befitting manner.

DSP Rana Jan Muhammad, Assistant Director Local Government Yaqoob Sherani, Moulana Jalil Ahmad Saddique, Qari Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Abdur Rehman and other speakers said their relationship with Kashmir was of Oneness of God, which is above all other relations.

The ceremony was attended by clerics from different schools of thought, district bar, traders with a large number of civil society members. At the end, special prayers were held for Kashmir independence and prosperity of the country.