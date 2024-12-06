Open Menu

Toddler Mauled To Death By Leopard In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sharhama village, Qalamabad, in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Friday evening, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Dec, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sharhama village, Qalamabad, in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Friday evening, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

The report continued that the toddler was playing at his home in Sharhama when the leopard attacked, leaving him critically injured. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, according to the report.

The victim was identified as Hasnain Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad Teli, a resident of Sharhama Lach village.

The hospital also confirmed the tragic death of the toddler, the report added.

