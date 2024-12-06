Toddler Mauled To Death By Leopard In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:08 PM
In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sharhama village, Qalamabad, in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Friday evening, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control
MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Dec, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sharhama village, Qalamabad, in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Friday evening, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.
The report continued that the toddler was playing at his home in Sharhama when the leopard attacked, leaving him critically injured. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, according to the report.
The victim was identified as Hasnain Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad Teli, a resident of Sharhama Lach village.
The hospital also confirmed the tragic death of the toddler, the report added.
Recent Stories
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Southern Mirpur23 hours ago
-
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC24 hours ago
-
Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immediate withdrawal of AJK Presidential Ordinance1 day ago
-
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say2 days ago
-
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM2 days ago
-
AJK business community seeks immediate formation of JIT to ensure survival of industrial sector in S ..2 days ago
-
Prosperity linked with peace and stability: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry An ..2 days ago
-
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK3 days ago
-
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest3 days ago
-
AJK Govt. takes all required steps to maintain rule of law, supremacy of constitution: Azad Jammu K ..3 days ago
-
Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on subsidized rates: AJK PM4 days ago
-
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur4 days ago