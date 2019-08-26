Torch bearing activists take out rally in support of Kashmiris

A large number of torch bearing civil society activists and senior journalists took out a rally here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Mishaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, led the rally from China chowk to D chowk in which members of civil society, senior journalists, social workers and human rights activists took part.

Kashmiri leader Abdul Hameed Lone was also present in the rally.

The participants vowed that they would continue to raise their voice till Kashmiris get the right to self determination and freedom from India.

They said the nation should stand united on the issue of Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.