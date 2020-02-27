Trade bodies issue SOS on 207th day of military siege in IoK

The business community representing a cross-section of trade organizations of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has sent out an SOS through a full-page advertisement to highlight the prevailing emergency situation of economy in the territory on the 207th day of military siege on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The business community representing a cross-section of trade organizations of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has sent out an SOS through a full-page advertisement to highlight the prevailing emergency situation of economy in the territory on the 207th day of military siege on Thursday.

The advertisement published in local dailies on behalf of traders, hoteliers, silk producers, artisans and other trade bodies said that the ill-fated community was in the middle of the sea of debt and destruction, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The message grilled the Indian authorities for selling false dreams at a time when the local business community is in distress, suffering billions of losses due to the ongoing military siege and communication shutdown imposed by the Indian government since August 5, last year.

The SOS was jointly issued by more than a dozen business and trade bodies including Kashmir Chamber Commerce and Industries, Kashmir Trade and Manufacturers Federation, Kashmir Economic Alliance, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Transport Welfare Association, travel Agent Association of Kashmir, Artisans Rehabilitation Forum and Kashmir Silk Producers.

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a gathering at Tral in Pulwama said that India and Pakistan should accept the reality that promotion of peace and democracy are linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He said war is not an alternative, but dialogue is the only way out towards a better tomorrow. Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib in a statement in Srinagar said atrocities like ban on internet and arrest and harassment are gross violations of human rights by Indian forces in IoK.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement expressed grave concern over the massive crackdown launched by Indian troops against youth in IoK. He said that India was hell bent on killing every voice of dissent in the territory.