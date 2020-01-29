UrduPoint.com
Traders Decry Shortage Of Essential Commodities In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:49 PM

Traders decry shortage of essential commodities in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), an amalgam of several traders' bodies in Indian occupied Kashmir has decried shortage of essential commodities due to frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the residents of the Kashmir Valley have been facing an acute shortage of the daily necessities including food items, petrol, LPG and life-saving medicines since August 5, last year, when Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed it due under strict military lockdown.

The frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Valley with the rest of the world, due to rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people.

The Vice Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Aijaz Shahdhar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that this winter, the movement of vehicular traffic got frequently disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and as a result there was an acute scarcity of essentials in the markets.

He said that shopkeepers were unable to receive goods on time due to frequent suspension of traffic. He added that petrol and LPG supply, too, had remained disrupted and people were facing immense problems.

He urged the occupation authorities to take effective measures to ensure sufficient availability of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, normal life remains badly hit in the Kashmir Valley due to the military siege and broadband internet shutdown on 178th consecutive day, today.

The people continue to suffer immensely due to the unrelenting restrictions under Section 144. The harsh weather has brought more miseries to the besieged people of the territory.

